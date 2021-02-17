LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricade situation in the east valley Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Officer Larry Hadfield said the incident started as a domestic disturbance call just before 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Toscana Apartments, 4550 Karen Avenue east of Lamb Boulevard and south of Sahara Avenue.
Hadfield said a person allegedly armed with a handgun is refusing to exit an apartment in the area. As a result, some apartments in the area have been evacuated, police said.
The incident in confined to the apartment complex with no surrounding road closures, Hadfield said. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
