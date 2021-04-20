LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a woman who was found shot to death in her residence Monday.
LVMPD said officers were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. April 19 in the 2400 block of W. Wigwam Ave. for reports of a dead woman. Officers arrived and found the woman in a room, shot to death.
Homicide investigators said the victim hadn't been heard from in a few days and friends went over to the woman's residence to check on her.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the woman once next of kin is notified.
LVMPD said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
