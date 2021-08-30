LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a desert area in Summerlin over the weekend.
LVMPD said the police were called around 6:55 a.m. Aug. 28 to a desert area near Alta and Crossbridge drives in Summerlin. Police said they found a deceased man in the area.
Homicide detectives are investigating, LVMPD said. Detectives had not determined a suspect or a motive as of Monday morning and said the investigation is ongoing.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.