LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a third homicide scene Friday morning.
LVMPD said officers received reports of a robbery in the area of 4th Street and East Adams, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue, just after 2 a.m. June 5.
Patrol officers found someone in the area not breathing, police said. Police performed CPR on the subject before they were transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
The circumstances leading up to the death weren't immediately available. Las Vegas homicide detectives were on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
