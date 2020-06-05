LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a second fatal shooting overnight, this time in the southwest valley.
LVMPD said the shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 4800 block of Golden Shimmer, near Decatur Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
Police said they found a woman in the area who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Homicide detectives are investigating the scene, police said. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
