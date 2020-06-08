LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated two homicides Monday morning.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the homicides happened within an hour of each other late June 7.
The first incident happened around 8:43 p.m. at 3890 Cambridge Street, south of Twain Avenue.
The second incident happened at 9:43 p.m. at Meadows and Mission Newport lanes, near US 95 and S. Decatur Boulevard.
Additional details of both homicides weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
