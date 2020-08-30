Getty police lights

(Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated two separate homicides Sunday morning.

The first incident happened in the 700 block of E. Twain Avenue near University Center Drive.

The second incident happened at 3463 Procyon Street, near Valley View Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

Details of what led to the deadly incidents weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jeezlouise
jeezlouise

Typical DemocRat run Crime ridden cra p hole now. Recall Sisolak and that do nothing Lombardo.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.