LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated two homicides Monday morning.
The first incident happened in the 500 block of E. Sahara Avenue near Paradise Road around 2:15 a.m. According to Lt. Ray Spencer, an officer was driving on Sahara when he heard gunshots. LVMPD's ShotSpotter system also detected gunshots in the area.
The officer found a man in his 40s suffering multiple gunshot wounds on the corner of Sahara and Van Patten. Spencer said the man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. As of 5 a.m., LVMPD didn't have any witnesses to the shooting.
The second incident happened in the 300 block of S. Valley View Boulevard near Alta Drive. Additional details weren't immediately available, but LVMPD was expected to provide a media briefing Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.