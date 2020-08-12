LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated two attempted ATM robberies at Wells Fargo locations overnight.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incidents happened around 3:30 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. Aug. 12.
The first incident happened at a Wells Fargo location at 7255 S. Rainbow Boulevard. Gordon said an unknown suspect in all black clothing used a vehicle to pull an ATM off its foundation. The suspect dragged the ATM about 100 ft. before leaving it behind a nearby business.
Less than an hour later, another attempted robbery of at ATM occurred at 5410 W. Charleston Boulevard, another Wells Fargo location. Gordon said unknown suspects dislodged an ATM from its foundation using a pickup truck. The suspects fled but left the truck and the ATM at the scene.
Police and K9 searched the area but couldn't locate the suspects, Gordon said. Metro spokesperson Larry Hadfield said police believe the incidents are connected due to similar vehicle descriptions. Hadfield said the investigation was ongoing.
ATM aren’t cheap ! Couple more losers roaming around town !
