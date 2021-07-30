LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fight led to a homicide investigation at a Laughlin casino overnight.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jesse Roybal confirmed that homicide detectives were investigating a death at Aquarius Casino in Laughlin, Nevada early Friday morning.
Around 1:20, Las Vegas police responded to reports of a fight involving a large group inside the casino. Officers found one man unresponsive on the floor. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The LVMPD investigation found that the victim and his party were involved in an argument with another group, which escalated to a physical fight between the victim and two men from the other group. During the fight, the victim was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground, and suspects fled, police said.
A man who witnessed the events told FOX5 that an argument led to a fight inside the casino, resulting in the death. Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The identity of the victim and details of his death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending routine notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
