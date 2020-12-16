LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said remains found in 2004 have been identified as a man reported missing in 2000.
Aldo Araiza, 20, was reported missing on July 31, 2000. LVMPD homicide detectives were recently notified that remains recovered in 2004 were identified as Araiza's.
According to The Doe Network, Araiza was last seen outside his home in North Las Vegas. Araiza was reportedly headed to his girlfriend's house, but never arrived.
During a news conference with Araiza's family on Wednesday, LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer provided updates about the cold case.
On Jan. 8, 2004, LVMPD officers responded to U.S. Route 95 and Lee Canyon road after surveyors working in the area located human remains, police say.
On July 6, 2020, Homicide Cold Case Investigators were notified that the victim had been identified through the National Missing and Unidentified Person System.
Approximately 20 years prior to his identification, then-20-year-old Ariaza was reported as a missing person to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Ariaza was last seen getting into a vehicle with friends on July 31, 2000 near his home on Crawford Street in North Las Vegas, NV.
Detectives from the LVMPD and North Las Vegas Police Department identified Rafael Flores Rizo and Jose Manuel Rizo as persons of interest in Ariaza’s murder.
According to police, when Rafael and Jose became aware that detectives were investigating Ariaza’s murder, they quit their jobs and disappeared from the Reno-Sparks area, where police believed they were living.
In addition to locating the persons of interest, LVMPD detectives are looking to speak with people believed to be friends of Ariaza: Enrique Lopez, Janette (unknown last name) and Maria (unknown last name).
Anyone with any information about this incident or the location of Rafael or Jose Rizo is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-3521, or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.