LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hostage situation led to a murder-suicide near Flamingo and U.S. 95 early Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the situation started around 12:40 a.m. Oct. 28 in the 4100 block of Don Bonito Street, near Flamingo and U.S. 95.
Spencer said a roommate woke up to an argument between a husband and wife she lived with. The roommate tried to have a conversation with the couple and noticed the husband was holding a gun, Spencer said.
Spencer said there was a child in the home and the roommate took the child out and called 911. Police said the roommate pleaded with the man to let the other woman leave, but the man refused.
"The roommate did an absolute phenomenal thing in this situation, she noticed he was armed with a handgun, and took the child outside of the residence," Spencer said. "That is the absolute smartest thing she could have done in this situation."
LVMPD and SWAT responded and treated the incident as a hostage situation. Spencer said police heard the woman crying in the background on the phone.
Eventually, SWAT made entry and found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the head and the woman with a gunshot wound. The woman was still alive when she was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced dead.
Spencer said Flamingo was closed for investigation but was expected to open before 7 a.m.
The identity of the suspect and the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
The incident was the second of three deadly events overnight in the Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas police shot and killed a shooting suspect near Pecos and Carey late Thursday night. Police then investigated a second homicide near Nellis and Lake Mead early Wednesday morning.
