LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man on charges of open murder after a man was found dad inside a home in the northeast valley on Sunday.
On Aug. 29 around 7:07 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call about an unresponsive male in a residence in the 4500 block of Townhall Street near Craig and Nellis Boulevard. Police found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on scene.
According to homicide detectives, the victim had a "physical altercation" with the suspect, 43-year-old Steven Jones. During the altercation, Jones shot the victim, police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Damian Lavelle Vontress. Vontress died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
According to an arrest report, Jones and Vontress were involved in a fight two days prior to the shooting. Tenants at the home on Townhall Street told police Vontress was visiting from Wichita and Jones would frequent the house. The two reportedly got into an argument "about the way [Jones] talked to and treated" the female tenant.
The tenants told police Jones and Vontress got into a physical fight and that Jones told Vontress "he was gonna get him back," the arrest report said.
Two days later, a witness said Jones and Vontress appeared to make up after drinking together. The witness left the home and when she came back, she discovered Vontress dead in the home, the arrest report said.
Jones acknowledged his arguments with Vontress but told police he had no idea how Vontress was shot or who shot him, the arrest report said. Jones said he didn't own a gun; police never found a gun at the crime scene but did find several cartridge cases not far from Vontress's body, the arrest report said.
Jones faces a murder charge out of North Las Vegas Justice Court. According to jail records, Jones' bail was set at $1 million. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 15.
(1) comment
Animal killer belongs in the jungle
