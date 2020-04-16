LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning residents to be aware of a cyber scam known as "sextortion."
According to a news release, "sextortion" is an email scam that attempts to extort victims by threatening release sexually explicit content.
Police said that the attacker demands that victims send a specified amount of money within 24 to 48 hours. That threat, according to police, is that if money is not paid, the recording will be sent to every contact in the victim's phone.
The emails often include a password, phone numbers or other information to convince the victim they have been hacked and their personal information has been accessed, police said. The victims' information was most likely gathered through an unknown data security breach.
Police say citizens are reminded to protect themselves from 'sextortion' attempts by taking the following steps:
- Never send money, digital currency, buy a gift or comply with the demands of an email
- Avoid using obvious passwords or use the same passwords across multiple sites
- Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible on all of your personal accounts
- Keep webcams covered when you are not using them
- Go to haveibeenpwned.com or dehashed.com to see if your email was compromised in a security data breach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.