LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A father and son are accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat at a bus stop, according to court records.
Reino Pina Castillejo, 68, and Walther Pina, 23, each face charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
According to police, the beating happened on April 11 around 8:30 p.m. at a bus stop near Twain and University Center. Police said multiple people called 911 about a man who was beaten with a baseball bat, and police located a man in the street with multiple head injuries. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital.
Police interviewed the victim the next day at the hospital. He said he was at a bus stop talking to a woman when another man interjected into the conversation. The two men started to argue and fight, and two other men approached with baseball bats. The man said he tried to flee but slipped and the two men beat him over the head until he was unconscious, court documents said. The man said they also stole his wallet and some jewelry.
Police said they gave the victim a photo lineup, but he did not identify Pina as a suspect. Police said they believed that the victim had suffered a brain injury, leading to the negative ID, the report said. Officers said they had multiple witnesses identifying Pina as one of the men involved.
The victim checked out of the hospital on April 13 but his condition worsened, and he checked back in that same night, the report said. The man died on April 16. The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled his death a homicide, saying he died from blunt force trauma to the head. The court documents did not identify the victim by name.
Police executed a search warrant on a nearby apartment belonging to the suspects and found two metal baseball bats inside.
According to court records, Pina Castillejo was not granted bail and Pina was given a $500,000 bail. Pina Castillejo's next court hearing was set for May 11; Pina's was set for May 12.
