LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police fatally shot a man with a knife late Tuesday night.
LVMPD said officers conducted a vehicle stop around 11:10 p.m. at Joe W. Brown Drive and Karen Avenue. Officers on scene learned that the driver was wanted on a felony warrant, police said.
As officers waited for back up, the suspect fled in his vehicle, LVMPD said. Police pursued the vehicle, and the air unit helped in surveying the vehicle.
After a continued pursuit, LVMPD used a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, or a PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara. The suspect left the car and starting running from police.
LVMPD said the man was armed with a knife. Police said they gave verbal commands for the man to stop running, which he ignored. Police said the man then turned toward officers and ran with the knife. Multiple officers then shot the man, killing him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting marks the 15th this year for LVMPD involving a police officer.
(1) comment
This event underscores the critical importance of yesterday's RJ article finally calling out the real problem today on the streets and in the gaming corridors of Las Vegas. Tourism must confront the dangers of getting money in the door at all costs and regardless of who brings it, and completely re-think their covid recovery effort lest short term cash flow "solutions" cause permanent damage to tje entire industry.
