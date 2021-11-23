LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a former MMA fighter urinated on a casino floor before punching a security guard this past weekend.
Police were called to Caesars Palace about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 20 for a battery, according to the arrest report of 32-year-old Anthony Rocco Martin.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a security guard who said Martin had been seen "urinating in the hallway on the casino floor." The security guard reported the incident to a surveillance team to track him down.
When security found him near the Forum elevators, he "refused to show his ID and began getting very irate and making threats to security officers," police wrote. While the security guard read Martin a trespass warning, Martin reportedly continued to threaten him.
Police said when the guard put his hand up and asked him to step back, Martin allegedly punched the guard in the throat. Martin was then restrained.
Police said both the urination and punch were caught on surveillance footage. In custody, Martin denied any wrongdoing, but police noted he appeared to be under the influence.
Martin faces misdemeanor charges of battery and engaging in lewd or dissolute conduct in a public place. He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.
In his MMA career, Martin had 17 wins in 23 fights, and was contracted with UFC until 2020.
