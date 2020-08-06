LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a south valley barricade was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD said the incident started as a domestic violence call in the area of Southern Highlands Parkway and Shinnecock Hills Avenue. Police said a man involved barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out.
The suspect came out of the home and was in police custody as of 5:35 a.m.
Police said they would evacuate some homes in the area due to the barricade. Multiple roads were closed in the area for investigation:
- Somerset Hills, Southern Highlands southbound
- Southern Highlands, Shinnecock Hills westbound
- Shinnecock Hills, Betulla eastbound
