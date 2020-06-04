LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An altercation in someone's driveway led to a fatal shooting in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas police.
LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said shooting happened around 3:33 a.m. in the 8800 block of Canyon Saddle Drive, north of Pebble Road near Durango.
According to witnesses, the resident of a house in the area was in his driveway around 3:30 a.m. when two black men in a black Mercedes pulled up to the home. Spencer said the driver of the Mercedes exited the vehicle and walked up to the house.
Spencer said there was an altercation between the driver and the resident. The driver pulled out a handgun, leading to the resident pulling out his own handgun and shooting the driver.
The passenger in the Mercedes then got out and exchanged gunfire with the resident before fleeing the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead on scene, Spencer said.
Police located the passenger of the Mercedes in the neighborhood a short time later. Spencer said they are speaking with the resident of the house to figure out what led to the shooting.
Police said it wasn't immediately clear if the parties involved knew each other.
The identity of the man killed will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
