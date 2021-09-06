LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash in the northwest valley Monday morning.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at Farm Road and Tenaya Way. LVMPD Lt. Brian Boxler said two vehicles were traveling on Farm Road and hit head on.
One driver was taken to a the hospital and one was pronounced dead on scene, Boxler said. Police identified the driver who died on scene as a white woman in her 60s. Police said there were no other passengers in the vehicles.
The driver, identified only as an adult male, is suspected of driving under the influence. He is being treated for medical injuries and will be booked accordingly, said Lt. Gregory Munson during a press briefing.
Boxler said Farm would be closed for several hours for investigation.
