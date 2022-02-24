LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a driver suspected of DUI in the south valley Thursday morning.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Feb. 24 in the 9800 block of S. Eastern Avenue between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway.
According to LVMPD, a black Toyota Corolla was driving south on Eastern. Police said a homeless person was lying on the ground in a landscaped area nearby. Police said the Toyota failed to maintain control of her vehicle, traveling over the curb and hitting the homeless person. The person was pronounced dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
LVMPD said the driver, 27-year-old Pearl Angob, was "determined to be under the influence of alcohol." Angob was taken to University Medical Center to treat minor injuries before she was booked into Clark County Detention Center on a charge of DUI resulting in death.
The crash marks LVMPD's 21st traffic-related fatality for 2022.
Southbound Eastern was closed between Silverado Ranch and St. Rose Parkway for investigation.
Editor's note: LVMPD previously identified an unrelated person as the suspect in this crash.
