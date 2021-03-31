LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested a month after a woman was found dead inside her downtown Las Vegas apartment, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Shaolin Duncan, 23, was arrested March 25 and faces a murder charge in connection to the death of 41-year-old Tamika Williams. Williams was found dead in her apartment on Feb. 24.
Police were called to the apartment at 321 Baltimore Avenue around 10 a.m. Feb. 24 after a person came home and found Williams dead. Police said Williams was wrapped in a blanket and was partially hidden under the couch in the apartment, according to an arrest report.
The Clark County Coroner's Office said Williams died from strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw Williams in an argument with an unknown man in the courtyard on Feb. 17 at about 11:18 p.m., according to an arrest report. The two went inside the apartment shortly after, the report said. On Feb. 18 around 5:50 a.m., the man was seen leaving the apartment and never returned.
"Tamika was never seen or heard from again," officers wrote in the report.
Police found two previous domestic violence reports Williams had filed against Duncan, also known as Shaolin Duntin. LVMPD arrested Duncan on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence. Upon his arrest, police said some of the items Duncan had with him matched some person property of Williams', the report said.
In a police interview on March 4, Duncan said he had a relationship with Williams and claimed he hadn't seen Williams since Nov. 2020. Duncan denied any involvement in Williams' death, the arrest report said.
When Duncan was confronted with surveillance footage, police said he recanted, the arrest report said. Duncan told police he used drugs and couldn't remember specific events, the report said.
Las Vegas police said Duncan's DNA was found on the victim, the arrest report said. Duncan was arrested again March 25 and was interviewed by police. Duncan said he and Williams had sex inside the apartment and claimed the victim scratched him, hence why his DNA was found, the report said.
According to court records, Duncan was held without bail. His next appearance was set for Wednesday morning.
