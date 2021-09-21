LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a man in connection with a May 1 homicide Monday.
James Espinoza, 22, was arrested in connection with a man found dead in downtown Las Vegas on May 1. According to police, a man was found dead in the 600 block of 10th Street, near Bonanza and Maryland Parkway, around 6:45 p.m. May 1. LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer described the man as suffering "significant injuries."
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man as William Craig Hallett, 53. He died from blunt force injuries and his death was ruled homicide.
According to an arrest warrant, evidence at the scene suggested that there was a struggle. Police found a small broken cinder block with blood on it nearby, as well as a syringe with what was believed to be heroin, the warrant said. Police also found a blood trail believed to be associated with the suspect leaving the scene.
On May 13, police requested DNA analysis on several items found at the scene of the crime. The DNA didn't match the victim, but was instead matched to Espinoza through a DNA database, the warrant said.
In June, police were able to obtain a DNA search warrant against Espinoza. On July 9, police said Espinoza was arrested on a DUI charge and police were able to obtain a DNA sample from him. By Aug. 4, forensic investigators were able to connect Espinoza's DNA to evidence found at the homicide scene.
According to court records, Espinoza was not granted bail in a Tuesday hearing. His next court hearing was set for Wednesday morning.
