LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a daughter's ex-boyfriend stabbed her father to death Wednesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide took place around 3 a.m. June 23 in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane, near Judson Avenue and Christy Lane.
Spencer said police received a 911 call about a man stabbed in trailer in the area. When police arrived, the door to the trailer was locked and they couldn't get inside.
Eventually, a woman exited the trailer and told police her ex-boyfriend had stabbed her father, Spencer said. As police were talking to the woman, a man was seen trying to flee from the back of the trailer.
Spencer said he was quickly met by officers and fled back inside the trailer before exiting the front door. He was taken into custody by LVMPD.
A Hispanic man in his mid 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, Spencer said. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim once next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
