LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are set to hold a fact-finding review in the death of Jorge Gomez Friday morning.
LVMPD shot and killed Gomez following a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1, 2020. The department said Gomez had several guns on him outside the federal courthouse. When officers asked protesters to disperse, LVMPD said Gomez stayed put.
Gomez's family has repeatedly called for justice in the shooting, saying he wasn't armed that night. LVMPD said none of the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras.
Fact-finding reviews are held to make more information available to the public when an officer involved in a deadly police shooting is not facing any charges.
FOX5 will stream the fact-finding review, which is set to start around 8 a.m., on its Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
