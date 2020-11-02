LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was involved in a multi-vehicle, suspected DUI crash early Monday morning.
LVMPD said the crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Nov. 2 near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
Police said an officer was on a car stop on Tropicana east of Decatur when a white Mazda SUV was traveling westbound and rear-ended the police car. The police car subsequently hit the vehicle involved in the stop, LVMPD said.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries. Police said the driver of the Mazda was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.