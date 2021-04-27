LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two brothers fought over a sword leading to one needing to be hospitalized overnight, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday in an apartment in the 5200 block of E. Craig Road.
Gordon said the argument started over living arrangements. The older brother then retrieved a 3-foot sword. A struggle ensued between the brothers over the sword, Gordon said.
The older brother was cut on his hand and the younger brother was cut on the head and foot, Gordon said. The younger brother was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Gordon said the older brother was arrested.
