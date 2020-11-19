LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding a suspect connected to the death of Tiffany Booth.
Booth's body was found dead near Indian Springs on Oct. 27. Police are asking for the public's help locating suspect 38-year-old Eduardo Clemente.
LVMPD will hold the conference at 2 p.m. at Metro headquarters regarding the case. FOX5 will stream the conference live.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clemente are asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section.
