LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are looking for information on a 2017 cold case where a Good Samaritan was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery.
Kolton Sawyer was killed Dec. 1, 2017 in the area of Rancho and Vegas drives in the central valley.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, around 1 p.m. that day, two people were walking in the area when an unknown Black man walked up behind and asked for a cigarette. The man then pulled out a handgun and demanded their money, police said.
Sawyer and two of his friends witnessed the robbery, Spencer said. They got on their bicycles and chased the suspect. Sawyer caught up with the suspect and attempted to tackle him.
The suspect shot Sawyer, causing him to collapse. Spencer said this all happened in front of a woman pushing a stroller down the street.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5'10" and weighing 200 lbs with a round face, short hair and sideburns. At the time, he was wearing a black sweater with a white embroidered design across the front, with black pants. A sketch was created of a possible suspect with the help of a forensic artist.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
(1) comment
Sad the kid lost his life, but why did he try to tackle an armed man? Unless you're also armed, it usually won't end well. Probably all over a few bucks too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.