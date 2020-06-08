UPDATE (June 8) -- Las Vegas police on Monday said they needed help finding a suspect in this case.
Few additional details were released Monday, but police said the man's injuries were consistent with being beaten. As of the media release, a suspect had not been identified.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a third homicide scene Friday morning.
LVMPD said officers received reports of a robbery in the area of 4th Street and East Adams, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and Washington Avenue, just after 2 a.m. June 5.
Patrol officers found someone in the area not breathing, police said. Police performed CPR on the subject before they were transported to UMC and later pronounced dead.
The man was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Anthony Lamar Martin, 56. His cause and manner of death were still pending.
The circumstances leading up to the death weren't immediately available. Las Vegas homicide detectives were on scene investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Sheet man,bees like a Floyd situation! Whoolon no mention of da man ? Maybe an old camera 📷,mights had on shades & a mask 😷? Probably an old Cadillac or older bigger ride ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.