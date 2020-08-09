LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they arrested two people found with illegal drugs and multiple unemployment benefit cards on Saturday.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers stopped a vehicle for unknown reasons near Palace Station on Saturday, August 8. In the car, police found methamphetamine, $45,000 in cash and "multiple" unemployment benefit cards from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in various names.
Police said the cash was impounded and the suspects were charged with felony possession of a controlled suspect and owning or possessing a credit card without the owner's consent.
DETR will continue the investigation on the cards. Police said the suspects could be charged following an unemployment fraud investigation by the agency.
(2) comments
Nevada DETR is handing out fraudulent claims and denying people who are eligble and need them.
Nevada DETR is corrupt and I hope the feds get involved and look into them because they are consistently approving claims that are fraudulent and denying claims from honest people who are eligble for them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.