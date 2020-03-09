LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday.
Carlos Mendoza, 28, was arrested March 7 on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting on Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Greenbriar Townhouse Way.
LVMPD said around 6:30 p.m., patrol officers investigated a stabbing at a barber shop in the 3700 block of East Desert Inn Road. The victim of the stabbing was taken to the hospital by a customer and the suspect was seen leaving northbound on Sandhill Road.
Police received word of a shooting half a mile from where the stabbing occurred, police said. Officers arrived in the 100 block of Greenbriar Townhouse Way and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man, identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 21-year-old Noah Richard Gonzalez, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Gonzalez died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Police said the fatal shooting and the stabbing were related. They said when the suspect fled, they think he was followed by an unknown person who shot him.
Mendoza appeared in court Monday morning. He was held on no bail and his next court date was set for March 10.
