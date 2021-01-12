LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a sexual assault suspect Monday morning.
Jordan Artis, 23, was arrested Jan. 11 on charges of sex assault, kidnapping and battery, according to court records. Police said they were called to the area of Arville Street and Spring Mountain Road around 11 a.m. Monday to reports of a sexual assault in progress.
Police said three people disrupted the attack and detained Artis until police arrived. Artis was subsequently arrested by LVMPD and booked into Clark County Detention Center.
Police are concerned that due to language barriers, crimes associated with the suspect may have gone unreported. Anyone who may have been a victim of Artis or has information about the crime is asked to contact LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
