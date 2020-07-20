LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced the arrest of man involved in two violent incidents.

LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Noah Green, was suspected to be involved with two incidents: a homicide investigation, and a seemingly random shooting a few days later.

"We believe we have taken a very dangerous person of the streets," Spencer said. "We believe he would've committed murder again."

+3 Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Decatur, Pennwood Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a homicide Monday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Spencer said on July 13, a homeless man was found shot near Decatur and Pennwood. The man was found motionless on the sidewalk by a jogger in the area. Police said surveillance video in the area suggested the shooting was "completely unprovoked."

Police canvassed the area and saw a man in a hoodie enter a nearby apartment complex. One person in the area said the man looked like someone who lived in the apartment complex.

Spencer said on July 16, a captain with Spring Valley Area Command contacted him about a shooting that seemed similar. Police said a man was shot in the chest unprovoked in a park near the suspect's apartment complex.

While conducting surveillance on the suspect, police said they saw Green jaywalk across the street and attempted to arrest him. Green fled but was taken into custody a short time later.

Green was arrested with a 9 mm handgun in a paper bag. Spencer said the first shooting was believed to be with a similar handgun.

Spencer said search warrants found videos of both shootings on Green's phone. Spencer said it looks like Green committed a "thrill killing," noting that the recordings of the shooting appeared to be "for his own use."

During a hearing Monday, Green was denied bail, according to court records. Green's next hearing was set for Wednesday morning.