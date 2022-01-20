LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas bus driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger he approached while on the job, according to an arrest report.
John Allen James, 45, was booked on charges of sexual assault, battery to commit sexual assault and kidnapping after the alleged encounter on Jan. 5.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, James was driving an RTC bus when he met the victim and gave her his phone number. The victim said James called and sent numerous texts asking if he could take the woman out for lunch, the arrest report said.
After they met up, the victim said James was "very persistent" about her coming to his apartment. Once inside, James reportedly grabbed the woman's wrists and told her to follow him to the bedroom, the arrest report said.
The victim told police she said "no" multiple times, but James became aggressive, the report said. James then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before driving her to another location and dropping her off, the report said.
The victim said she was scared to report the assault because she's on house arrest and worried she would get in trouble, police said in the report.
In an interview with LVMPD, James acknowledged meeting up with the woman but said when they went to his apartment, they just hung out on the couch and drank. James then requested an attorney and said he never had sex with the victim, the report said.
Keolis, a subcontractor with RTC, confirmed James' employment.
The safety of our passengers and employees is a top priority for Keolis and we have a zero-tolerance policy on matters such as this. As soon as Keolis was made aware of this situation, we took immediate action to remove the operator from service and place them on unpaid leave pending a thorough investigation by law enforcement. Because this is an active policy investigation, we are not able to comment further and will direct all inquiries to Metro.
Jenny Fahlbush, Keolis spokesperson
Jail records show James is still in custody as of Jan. 20. His next hearing was set for Feb. 14, according to court records.
