LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said homicide detectives were investigating an incident Monday night in the northwest part of the valley.
According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, officers received a call before 10:30 p.m. Monday to an incident at 5990 Centennial Center Boulevard, near Azure Drive, which is the address of FireRock Steakhouse.
According to a release from Las Vegas police issued Wednesday, responding officers located evidence of a shooting. Minutes later, according to police, a male victim was dropped off at Mountain View Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
The investigation by Las Vegas police indicates that the victim arrived at a party inside the restaurant. At some point, according to police, an argument ensued ad the victim was shot.
The suspect fled the area and the victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com
