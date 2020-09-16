LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a "small explosion" near Bonanza Road and Pecos Road.
About 7:50 a.m., police responded to an incident in the 3800 block of Coral Reef Way inside a garage. Arriving officers discovered minor damage to a structure. LVMPD Armor Unit is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
