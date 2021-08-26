LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide early Thursday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Dave Valenta said the investigation was taking place in the 8200 block of Gilded Crown Court, near Cimarron and Desert Inn roads.
Valenta said LVMPD received a call reporting a person who was shot around 4 a.m. Aug. 26. When police arrived, they found a man in his late 20s in the front of the house. Valenta said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Valenta said an altercation at the house led to the shooting. Additional details weren't immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact LVMPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
