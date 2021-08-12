LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are accepting applications to the Law Enforcement Explorer Program for the fall.
The career-based program shows young adults the realities of police careers. LVMPD said explorers will see exactly what it takes to be an officer, how jail operations work, how to process crime scenes and how to take 911 emergency calls.
The LVMPD Explorer Program has been in place for 43 years. LVMPD said the program provides Las Vegas area teens opportunities to explore various career paths and share thoughts and ideas with others their age.
Program candidates must be 16 to 20 years of age, be of good moral character, have no felony convictions or lengthy criminal history, must pass a police background check, and must be motivated and willing to volunteer time.
Additional details including the online application are available at www.LVMPDExplorers.com. Recruitment is limited to the first 200 qualified candidates and will close Aug. 25 or earlier.
The Exploring program is a great opportunity any young person interested in law enforcement. I strongly encourage anyone to apply.
