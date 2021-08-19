LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 30-year-old man was killed after a fight in the north Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Geiger, homicide investigators are on scene near Rome Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard, just north of the 215 beltway.
LVMPD Lt. Dave Valenta said police received a call around 4 a.m. about a verbal altercation. Valenta said it got physical, and someone pulled out a gun and shot a 30-year-old man.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A male suspect is in custody, according to Valenta. Valenta said it wasn't clear what led to the altercation.
FOX5 saw multiple SWAT units on scene along with LVMPD. Rome Boulevard was closed between Decatur and Bradley Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
