LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide east of UNLV Tuesday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Dave Valenta said the investigation is taking place in the 1900 block of E. Tropicana near Spencer Street.
Valenta said LVMPD received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. reference multiple shots fired in the area. Police found a 26-year-old man dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the area, Valenta said. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Valenta said LVMPD does not have suspect information to release as of Tuesday morning. Valenta said the shooting appeared to be "very targeted and isolated."
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LVMPD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
