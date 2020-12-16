LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 25-year-old mother was arrested in connection with the shooting death of her 3-year-old son Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Arlington Street, which is near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, for the shooting about 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Valenta with the department's special victims unit said they received a 9-1-1 call about a 3-year-old boy had been shot Wednesday evening.
The investigation showed that a 25-year-old woman, identified as the boy's mother Jasmin Vargas, was walking with her friends and her child. She has recently purchased a new gun and was showing it off to her friends in a public area with children, police said. An initial investigation indicated a man within the group had "manipulated" the firearm that went off, however, police on Thursday said the woman had mishandled the firearm and struck the boy.
The child was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Vargas was arrested and is facing charges of child abuse with substantial bodily harm resulting in death.
"She didn't understand the paramount responsibility of gun ownership and the dangers," police said.
