LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a stabbing in the central valley Thursday morning.
LVMPD said the stabbing happened around 9:55 a.m. near Eastern and Oakey. Arriving officers found two people in the area with injuries from a stabbing.
One person was taken to University Medical Center and the other was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Their condition is unknown, LVMPD said. One suspect was taken into custody.
The intersection of Eastern and Oakey northbound and southbound was closed for investigation, LVMPD. Police said to avoid the area.
