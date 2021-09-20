LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 14-year-old has died and a driver has been arrested after a crash in the northeast valley.
According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred around 7:06 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Walnut Road. A Ford and Toyota both ran a red light and collided, police said.
The 52-year-old male driver of the Ford remained on scene and was arrested after he "showed signs of impairment," police said.
The 19-year-old driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries. Despite medical treatment, the 14-year-old male front passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Vernon Curry. He died of multiple blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
Editor's note: Police originally identified the deceased as a 15-year-old male. The coroner's office corrected his age to 14.
