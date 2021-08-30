LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were shot, one of which died, after a dinner party in Las Vegas Sunday evening.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, police received a call about a shooting just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 29 in reference to a shooting at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. Police said four people were shot, and they took themselves to MountainView Hospital for treatment.
Two of the people shot were transferred to Sunrise Hospital, police said, and one of them died.
LVMPD said earlier in the night, a group of people got together for a dinner party at a business in the 1700 block of Rainbow, near Vegas Drive. An altercation took place at the business, prompting it to close for the evening.
Shortly after, the four victims got into a car and left the parking lot with an unidentified vehicle following it. The two vehicles pulled up next to each other at the Westcliff intersection and a suspect fired several rounds at the victims.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
