LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An apparent drug deal led to three people shot Wednesday morning, one fatally, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide happened around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at 2068 N. Nellis Boulevard, near E. Lake Mead Boulevard in the east valley.
Spencer said a Jeep with three occupants pulled into an apartment complex in the area. A white man in his 30s was the driver, with a woman in her late teens sitting behind the driver and and a white man in his late 20s in the back seat with the woman, Spencer said.
A Black man in his late teens entered the vehicle, Spencer said. Police believe the Black man and the driver were doing a "marijuana transaction." Another Black male, also in his late teens, then approached the vehicle with an AR-15 type rifle, Spencer said.
The driver and the second Black man struggled with the rifle. The gun discharged and hit the driver in the head, Spencer said. The white man in the backseat then shot the Black man with the rifle, killing him, police said. At some point, another round was fired and hit the Black man in the front passenger seat. Both Black men fled the vehicle in a nearby apartment, police said. The three people in the Jeep drove off and stopped nearby to call 911.
The driver was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, Spencer said. The Black man with the rifle was found in a nearby apartment with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, police said. Spencer said another man, reportedly a family member to one of the men involved, arrived on scene with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
Police recovered three guns from the scene: one AR-15 style rifle, one gun from the rear passenger seat and one gun in the nearby apartment.
The identity of the man killed in the shooting will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.
The incident was the third of three deadly events overnight in the Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas police shot and killed a shooting suspect near Pecos and Carey late Thursday night. Police also said a hostage situation led to a murder-suicide near Flamingo and US 95 overnight.
