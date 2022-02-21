LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas pastor accused of child sex crimes was arrested in New Mexico over the weekend.
Reynaldo Crespin, 59, was arrested Feb. 19 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to Bernalillo County jail records. Records show Crespin was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.
Crespin is accused of multiple sex crimes with minors, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Court documents show he faces nine felony charges.
Crespin is listed as pastor at New Horizon Christian Church, the church website confirmed. According to the biography on the church’s website, he and his wife have served as the pastors since it opened in 2002.
LVMPD said Crespin was also an elementary school teacher. Clark County School District confirmed a teacher by the same name worked as an elementary school teacher at Hickey Elementary. CCSD said that same person was hired in July 2016 and left the district in February 2022.
Crespin will be extradited to Clark County.
