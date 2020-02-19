LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old toddler was sentenced Wednesday.
Cassie Smith, 21, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years on a murder charge and 48 to 240 months (up to 20 years) on charges of child abuse, neglect and endangerment, to be served consecutively, in the death of her son.
On Sept. 2, 2018, Smith reported Daniel Theriot missing about 9 a.m. near Sunset Park. Smith told authorities Daniel vanished after looking away from him while feeding ducks at the park.
Daniel's body was found the next day in a remote area near Lake Mead.
Both Smith and her boyfriend, Joshua Oxford, 42, were arrested in connection with Daniel's death.
Oxford was sentenced to 16 to 45 years in prison on Nov. 13, 2019.
(1) comment
She will never see the light of day. Thank god. May her baby RIP.
