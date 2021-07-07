LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother is facing murder and child abuse charges after one of her children was found dead in her hot home, according to an arrest report.
Kemaya Darshay Taylor, 23, was arrested June 28 on a murder charge and two child abuse/neglect charges after a suspicious incident call. The area of the call was redacted from an arrest report.
The caller said an occupied home had its front door wide open, the report said. Taylor reportedly lived at the residence with two children, ages 4 and 2.
Other witnesses told responding officers that they saw a woman throwing items and causing damage to a nearby vehicle. Arriving officers found a Ford F-150 with a shattered windshield and a KitchenAid mixer on the hood. Officers reported a previous welfare check at the home on June 16 after Taylor reportedly made a suicidal threat. Taylor was located outside the home and police said she appeared to "be suffering from some sort of mental illness," the report said.
Officers entered the home and said it was in disarray, the arrest report said. When they went upstairs, they found a locked bedroom. Officers kicked in door and found two kids inside: one child standing next to the bed and the other child in the bed unresponsive, the report said. An officer attempted CPR on the unresponsive child, but the child was later pronounced dead.
Police said the temperature inside the home was "extremely warm," the arrest report said. The thermostat read 95 degrees, but officers said it appeared the thermostat maxed out at that temperature. Ambient air temperature was recorded between 99-101 degrees, the report said. Officers also located a humidifier in the bedroom set on the "max" position.
During the arrest, officers said Taylor told them "it was a necessary sacrifice."
According to jail records, Taylor was held without bail and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.