LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas mother accused of intentionally shooting her 3-year-old son has entered a guilty plea.
Jasmin Vargas pleaded guilty to three counts of felony child abuse with a deadly weapon and three counts of neglect for public safety. One of the child abuse charges has an enhancement for causing substantial bodily harm.
Vargas was accused of shooting her 3-year-old John Jaffes on Dec. 16, 2020. Initially, Vargas told police the shooting happened while another man was "manipulating a firearm," according to an arrest report.
The arrest report said Vargas told witnesses there were no bullets in the chamber before pointing the gun toward Jaffes and firing a single shot.
"She didn't understand the paramount responsibility of gun ownership and the dangers," police said in the arrest report.
Vargas was set to have a sentencing hearing Nov. 3.
